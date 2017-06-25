Dolores “Ma” J. Smith

She was born on October 12, 1929 in Norwalk, Ohio, the daughter of Herman Butler and Marian (Meyers) Kearney.

She worked as a drill press operator at Sheller-Globe for many years, a factory formerly in Norwalk.

Dolores was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers fan, never missing a game and even staying up for the late west coast games. Additionally, she loved to cook — she was famous for her meatloaf, sloppy joes, baked beans, and fried chicken, something she would make for the whole Huron football and wrestling teams in the early 2000s.

Later in life, she enjoyed word search puzzles but cherished time with her family most, especially her husband, Glenn, who she lost last year.

Dolores is survived by sons David (Linda) Smith of Sandusky, Ohio; Dennis (Karen) of Jackson, Wyoming; Allen (Molly) Tittle of Rocky River, Ohio; granddaughters Jennifer (Terrence) Naef of Alpine, Wyoming; Audrey (Jim Collet) Smith of Sandusky, Ohio; Stephanie (Matthew) Wadsworth of Green River, Wyoming; grandson Broderick Tittle of Rocky River, Ohio; great grandchildren Joseph, Kamille, Nathan, Preston, Gunnar, and Layne; a brother, Ernie Kearney of Newtown, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Glenn D. Smith on May 31, 2016; twin grandchildren Matthew and Joseph Smith; great grandchild McKynli Wadsworth; two sisters, Vivian Hopkins and Betty Rhodes; four brothers, Robert, Theodore, Raymond, and Howard Kearney; nephew, Larry Smith, and close family friend, Bob Zinn.

Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, June 26th at Foster Funeral Home, 410 Main Street, Huron, Ohio 44839, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a brief graveside service. Cremation has already taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dolores’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, Teen Leadership Corps, 12984 Ridge Creek, Strongsville, Ohio 44136, or one’s favorite charity.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.fosterfh.com.

NR06262017