James “Jim” Mark Dobias

He was born November 4, 1961 in Lorain, Ohio and lived in the area all his life. Jim was a semi-truck driver for over 20 years at R+L Carriers.

Jim was a wonderful father. He was known by many as a quiet man that kept to himself but he also liked to tease and joke around. He liked electronics and animals, especially dogs.

James is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sonia (nee Fisk); sons, Justin Dobias, Jeremy (Megan) Dobias and Josh (Felicia) Dobias; mother, Donna Campbell of New London; 7 grandchildren and brothers, John Dobias and Don Dobias.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dobias; mother-in-law, Janet Fisk and stepfather, “Humpy” Campbell.

The visitation for Jim will be held at Eastman Funeral Home in New London from noon until the time of the service, at 3 pm on Monday, June 26, 2017. His interment will follow in the Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery.

Condolences to his family may be expressed online by visiting www.eatmanfuneralhome.com

NR06242017