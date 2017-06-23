Amy L. Johnson

She was the beloved wife of 25 years to Carl. Loving and mother of Kelly. She was the dearest daughter of Eugene and Linda (nee Watts) Seitz, dear sister of Shelley Hallock (Tim) and Christopher Seitz (Lindsay) and dear daughter-in-law of Patricia and the late Carl F. Johnson.

Johnson is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, many dear friends especially her four legged companions “Kaya and Gemma.”

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to University Hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saturday July 1 St. Mary’s Church, 250 Kraft Street (Berea) at noon. Final resting place Woodlawn Cemetery (Norwalk, Oh). The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the A. Ripepo & Sons Funeral Home, Middleburg Heights.

NR06242017