Scott A. Livingstine

He was born June 2, 1956 in Fremont, Ohio and was a 1975 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. Scott served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He retired December 31, 2016 from the Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk as a maintenance director, where he was employed 14 years. Prior to this he was an electrician at Davis-Besse for 18 years. He attended The Chapel in Sandusky. He was a member of the Moose, Harley Owners Group (HOG), and was active with the Nations of Patriots. Scott was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Cleveland Browns, being a season ticket holder.

The love of Scott’s life was his soul mate, Barb. Everyone knew Scott as a kind person with a genuine heart. He helped people without expecting anything in return. He was a proud Harley motorcyclist and adored his grandchildren. Scott was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and close friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, the former Barbara Chapman; two sons, Eric (Paula) Lapata of Sandusky and Ted Livingstine; three grandchildren, Hudson, Micah, and Eden Lapata; one sister, Patricia Badman of Florida; one niece, Lin (Ernie) Paton of Florida; brothers and sisters in laws Bob (Brenda) Rice, Ted (Esther) Barto, Ray (Tammy) Chapman, Ben (Tracy) Chapman, Stan (Sue) Chapman; nieces, nephews, and a host of close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Norma Livingstine; one brother in law, Louie Badman.

Friends may call Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM at The Chapel, 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. Pastor Todd Nielsen and Pastor Eric Lapata will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.

NR06232017