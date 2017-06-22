Rigoberto Vargas

He was born March 8, 1978 in Arroyo Del Macho, MX and moved to Norwalk in 1998, where he worked at Corso’s for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dogs, fishing, cook outs, planting and the outdoors.

He is survived by his daughters, Carmen Vargas and Olivia Vargas, both of Norwalk; parents, Eliseo and Maria (Samano) Vargas; siblings, Genaro, Ramiro, Leonel, Adolfo, Misael Vargas, Anita Garcia and Elvia Sanchez; fiancé, Maria M. Cesar; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family.

NR06232017