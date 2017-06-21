Jordon E. Holthouse

Jordon was born November 25, 1931 in Willard and was the son of the late Rudy and Janna (Cok) Holthouse. He lived in Celeryville his entire life and was a 1949 graduate of New Haven High School. Jordon attended Calvin College and later received his BS in Education from Ashland College. He was a Korean War veteran of the US Coast Guard.

Jordon was a teacher in the Plymouth-Shiloh School District for three years, and also taught briefly at Willard and Greenwich. In 1964 he joined his father full time in the farming operations at Celeryville. Later his brothers, Stanton and Mark, joined he and his father in the Holthouse Brothers Farms in Celeryville and Parma, Michigan. When the next generation joined the farming operations the name was changed to Holthouse Farms.

He was a member of Willard Christian Reformed Church, and a former member of the Consistory, serving as both an Elder and Deacon. In 1975 Jordon was honored as a Distinguished Huron County Farmer at the Greater Cleveland Growth Association. In 1977-78 he was President of the Ohio Vegetable and Potato Growers Assoc., he served 20 years on the Huron County Board of Health, was a member of the New Haven Twp. Zoning Board of Appeals, and was a past-President of the Celeryville Christian School Board.

Jordon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Constance (Bogard) Holthouse, whom he married February 11, 1955; three daughters: Valerie (Marvin) Van Someren of Hudsonville, MI, Karen (Marc) Schultz of Belle Glade, FL, and Sheri Holthouse of Alexandria, VA; three sons: Kenneth (Robin) Holthouse of Celeryville, Steven (Randi) Holthouse of North Fairfield, and Michael (Kristina) Holthouse of Medina; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Stanton Holthouse of Celeryville; and his sister, Adrea (Charlie) Boerigter of Bellflower, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mark Holthouse, and his sister-in-law, Carol Holthouse.

Celebration of Jordon’s Life Services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11:30AM in Willard Christian Reformed Church, Celeryville, with his son-in-law, Pastor Marvin Van Someren officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven. Friends and family may call Friday from 5-8pm in the church fellowship hall.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Celeryville Christian School, 4200 Broadway Rd., Willard, OH 44890 or Willard Christian Reformed Church, 4180 Broadway Rd., Willard, OH 44890. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com . Walt Lindsey of the LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE is assisting the Holthouse family with arrangements.

