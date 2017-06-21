Elizabeth “Betty” Eshleman

She was born July 20, 1948 in Fremont the daughter of the late Carl & Marian (Fisher) Dumminger.

Betty was a 1966 graduate of Fremont St. Joseph’s High School. Following graduation she became an LPN graduating from Sandusky School of Practical Nursing in 1967 and owner & manager of Eshleman Fruit Farm, Clyde.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clyde Career Women, Farm Bureau where she was the first women president, Campfire Girls, Ohio Fruit Growers Association, and was a member of the 1967 class of Fremont St. Joseph’s School.

She is survived by her husband Richard Eshleman whom she married August 9th, 1969 at St. Joseph’s in Fremont., sons; Edward (Karla) Eshleman of Monroe, MI, Jeffrey (Laura) Eshleman of Clyde, daughter; Carla Williams of Clyde, grandchildren; Kaitlin Williams, Ryan Williams, Carson Eshleman, Jayce Eshleman, Oliva Eshleman, Zach Smith, and her brother; James (LouAnn) Dumminger of Farmville, VA.

Friends will be received Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 4 – 7 pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 26, 2017 at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 609 Vine St., Clyde. The Mass will be streamed live at clydestmary.org. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools, 702 Croghan St., Fremont, OH 43420 or Smiletrain, 41 Madison Ave # 28, New York, NY 10010.

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.foosfuneral.com

