Donna J. Moore

She was born March 2, 1934 in Norwalk to the late Arthur and Mabel (Kramer) Stoll. She attended St. Paul Elementary and was a graduate of Milan High School in 1952. She attended St. Anthony and St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She worked at the former Norwalk Truck Lines with her sisters, brother and father. She was married in 1956, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, gambling, shopping, going to the movies and spending time on Plank Road with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Moore of Norwalk; children, Robin (Dave) Bleile of Norwalk and Todd (Tina) Moore of Norwalk; grandchildren, Zach Bleile, Jennifer (Sam) Springer, Jessica and Samantha Bleile, Cassi, Kayla and Sydney Moore; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Welfle, Edward (Mary Frances) Stoll, Betty (Richard) Maloney, Ted Stoll, Larry (Mary Ann) Stoll and Mike (Becky) Stoll; and her dear friends, Audrey Sparks and Barb Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur (Virgina) Stoll and Daniel Stoll; and brother-in-law, Andy Welfle.

A private service will be held and burial at St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.