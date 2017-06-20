Marilyn J. Hardy

Marilyn was born on Nov. 13, 1931 in Portland, Maine to George and Florence (Cady) McDaniel. She was the loving wife of John (Bill) Hardy who predeceased her in March of 1978.

She is survived by her four children - Rick and Phyllis Hardy, Lois Hardy, Rick and Sharon Witter, Joseph and Kim Hardy, 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A very special thank you to the Norwalk Memorial Home and Stein Hospice for all their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Norwalk Memorial Home, 272 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Private services for immediate family only. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com

NR06212017