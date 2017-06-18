William W. Owens

He was born July 9, 1943 in Canton, Ohio.

Bill owned and operated “The Owens Law Firm” at 2 Oak Street, Norwalk, Ohio.

Bill graduated from Bucyrus High School, attended Case Institute of Technology, received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and then attended Cleveland Marshall Law School, where he received his Juris Doctorate. While living in Bucyrus, Bill became an accomplished golfer by the age of 18.

At Case, he joined the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and continued to be an active participant. Bill enjoyed all sports at all levels and was a big Ohio State Buckeye fan.

At age 32 Bill began his journey into becoming a triathlete. Bill was grateful to contribute his time and efforts to community (Norwalk and Huron County) as President of the 648 Mental Health Board; Huron County Prosecutor; to be a founder of Norwalk Youth Soccer and to be a member of the Civil Service Board.

Bill wanted to thank the CITIZENS of Huron County for the love and financial support to raise 6 great kids, run 26 New York City Marathons, complete a total of 58 marathons, 93 Triathlons (including the 1995 Iron Man World Championship), 270 plus road races and 40 years of biking and swimming in a great community.

Special thanks go to the majority of you that gave him the PEACE sign to give him hope to carry on. In the end, Bill felt that you have given him more than he could ever give back.

Bill’s phone message says it all, “I am sorry I missed your call, I am either out training or hopefully in court defending the rights of many who need defending.”

He is survived by his children, Laura (Sohrab Mohebbi), Lisa, Lincoln (Erin), Mack, Sophie and Della; grandchildren, Henry, Nova, Charlotte, Caroline and Carter; his longtime companion Amy Miller and her daughter Zella; his brother Michael (Marcella); and his nephews Michael and Brandon Owens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Eileen Owens.

A private celebration of Bill’s life will be held in Norwalk at a later date. In his memory, memorial contributions can be made to “Fred’s Team” Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9901. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060

