Robert J. Stein

He was born March 23, 1948 in Bucyrus to the late Harold L. and Hazel L. (Shank) Stein. Mr. Stein was retired from RR Donnelley and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, working on cars, camping and cherished the time he spent with his family.

Mr. Stein is survived by his son: Richard (Cheryl) Stein of Shelby, 2 daughters: Vanessa (Randy) Grosswiler of Plymouth and Linda (James) Barnthouse of Wellston, OH. 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and sister: Carol (Don) Honaker of Bucyrus. He was preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Stein, parents: Harold and Hazel Stein, brothers: Harold Jr, Frank, and Larry Stein and sister: Dolores Keysor.

Friends may call Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 10 am -12 noon at the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio with services being held at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for medical expenses through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com.

NR06192017