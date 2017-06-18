Kathy Rowe Ledgerton

She was born on September 26, 1964 in Willard, a daughter of the late Jim F. and Mary Louise (Montgomery) Rowe. Kathy worked as a waitress at the former Yum Yum Tasty Diner in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania for six years and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother and especially enjoyed spending time with her grand babies.

Surviving are a son, Clayton Kelly Ledgerton, II (McKenzie) of Carmichaels, PA; a daughter, Jessica Marie Ledgerton (Justin Manning); seven grandchildren, Landon, Laila and Dominic Ledgerton and Justin, Colton, Nathaniel and Joshua Manning; two brothers, Michael David Rowe (Connie) of Greenwich, Ohio and Jeffrey Lynn Rowe (Peggy) of Rome, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is a nephew, Christopher Rowe.

Family and friends are welcome from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Yoskovich Funeral Home, in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Additional visitation will take place at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday with Reverend Ron Slone officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at Secor Funeral Homes.

