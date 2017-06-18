Joseph B. “Joe” Gravenhorst

He was born February 11, 1938 in Norwalk and was a 1956 graduate of Monroeville High School. Joe was a U.S Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era. After 30 years of employment, he retired as Superintendent of Utilities from the Village of Monroeville in 1996.

Joe was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he had served on the church council and served as a church usher, the Holy Name Society, where he had served as secretary, Knights of Columbus, St. John Newman Chapter 1117, American Legion Post 547. He also had served on the Monroeville Village Council, Huron County Fair Board, and was a life member of the Norwalk Eagles. Joe was also a former member of the Huron County Joint Fire District, Huron County Bank softball team and Monroeville Merchant baseball team.

He is survived by one sister, Rita Leber of Toledo; two brothers, Jim (Marilyn) Gravenhorst and John Gravenhorst both of Monroeville; sister in law, Betty Gravenhorst of Monroeville; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue on March 11, 2017; his parents, Bernard and Ruby (Smith) Gravenhorst; one brother, Thomas “Suds” Gravenhorst; one sister in law, Janet Gravenhorst; and several nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville. Fr. Ronald A. Schock will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Peter Cemetery in Pontiac, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Endowment Fund, 79 Chapel Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847 or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.

NR06192017