John Paul Walker

He was born December 31, 1942 in Norwalk, Ohio to Milo and Adelaide (Scheid) Walker. He married Jacqueline (Jackie) White on June 26, 1965 and she survives in Bowling Green.

John was a professional truck driver for 32 years. He received a driver’s award for driving 500,000 miles safely for five years. He was a Merchant Marine, loved the Cleveland Indians and Lionel trains and enjoyed watching western movies.

His greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family. He was a family oriented man that loved his eight siblings, loving husband, best father ever to his four children and was a wonderful uncle.

Along with his loving wife of 51 years Jackie, John is survived by his children Gayle (Brian) Kreais of Fostoria, Ohio, Christopher Walker of Bowling Green, Carrie (Michael) Frey of Sandusky, Ohio and Keith Walker of Fostoria, Ohio. He is also survived by his siblings Betty (Bill) Buckingham of Willard, Ohio, Ruth Ebert of Poland, Ohio, Dorothy (Ronald) Atkinson of Norwalk, Ohio, Kathy (Larry) Werner of Norwalk, Ohio and Carolyn (Michael) Parrish of Douglasville, Georgia, numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and In-Laws Rhoda White, Karen Wasil and Russ Brenner

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rita (Lee) Baumeister, sister Mary Jordan, brother Tim (Margie) Walker and brother-in-law Dan Ebert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 South Enterprise St. in Bowling Green. Father Mark Davis will officiate. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. A Rosary service will begin Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 20, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. A Scripture service will begin Tuesday evening at 7:45p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Toledo Hospital for the care they provided for John. They would also like to thank Chuck and Shirley Garber for their lifelong friendship and support and the rest of their family and friends for their prayers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Aloysius Church, The American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Diabetes Asssociation or a charity of the donor’s choice.

To share an online condolence with the Walker family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.

NR06192017