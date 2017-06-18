Jason M. Hamm

He was born April 9, 1980, in Sandusky, Ohio, and came to Norwalk, Ohio, in 1999 from Sandusky, Ohio.

Jason was the owner of JH Heating and Cooling, and was a former employee of Gilbert Electric, and Hartland Mechanical. He was an avid hunter and being outdoors, enjoyed four wheeling, and had an interest in flying. Jason was a member of the N.R.A.

He is survived by his wife, Candi (Newcomer) Hamm, whom he has been with since 1998, by his children, Brittany Hamm, and Haylee Hamm, by his parents, Edward and Janice ((Rhonehouse) Hamm of Vermilion, Ohio, by his brother, Joshua C. (Melissa Miller) Hamm of Vermilion, Ohio, by his niece, Elizabeth Hamm, by his nephew, Anthony Hamm, and by his great nephews, Lincoln, and Logan.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. in the North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio. Rev. Wally Gilbert, and Rev. Cody Goff will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamm family. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

