Burton A. Lewis

He was born January 6, 1952 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Philip A. and Eleanor E. (Ryerson) Lewis, and was a lifelong area resident. Burton was a 1970 graduate of South Central High School, and was a member of the Norwalk First United Methodist Church.

He was also a member of Golden Rule Lodge #562 F. & A.M. of Willard, Ohio, and Local #228. Burton was a 24-year employee of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad in Bellevue, Ohio, and was a part-time farmer.

He is survived by his daughter, Garnet Grace (Alan) Jackson of Lincoln Park, Michigan, 2 grandchildren, Travis (Stephanie) and Torri Ann, and by his siblings, Kathy (David) Williams of Norwalk, Ohio, Allen J. (Pat) Lewis of North Fairfield, Ohio, by his triplet sister, Betty J. (Richard) Bivens, of North Fairfield, Ohio, and by his triplet sister, Barbara J. (Rich) Wobser of Sandusky, Ohio.

Burton was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne L. Lewis.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Brian Oglesbee will officiate. Interment will be in North Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwalk First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

