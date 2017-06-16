Patricia A. Likes-Slempa

Pattie was born March 17, 1964 in Sandusky to Ralph and Ruth (Schenk) Likes. She graduated from Huron High School and Providence School of Nursing. Her smile would light up a room and her heart would overfill any room. Pattie would always put herself second to everybody else's needs. Taking care of other people's needs before her own was why she became a registered nurse. She loved her job at The Bellevue Hospital, working in many departments, until 2009 when she was forced to retire because of having MS.

Though her pain of MS on certain days would be unbearable, she found much comfort and peace in animals, especially her dog, Sophia. This led her to Another Chance Animal Sanctuary in Clyde, where she volunteered two days a week to take care of animals of all types, once again, putting the animals' needs before her own.

Pattie is survived by her husband, Paul Slempa and daughter, Laura Slempa, both of Clyde; and her mother, Ruth Likes of Green Springs.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Richard Likes.

Funeral services will be private. Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home in Clyde is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please keep Pattie's spirit alive by donating to Another Chance Sanctuary, PO Box 353, Clyde, OH 43410 (anotherchancesanctuary.org) or Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, 3620 E. State Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452 (wix.com/islandshas/ishas)

