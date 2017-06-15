Kenneth Charles Mencl

He was born on November 22, 1950 in Lorain, son to the late Edward C. and Veronica (nee Comray) Mencl.

Ken graduated from EHOVE Career Center in 1969 and later served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was proud of his time in the FFA and was a farmer that loved animals and agricultural painting. Kenny was well known for when he drove truck and worked for the village of New London. His happy, friendly, outgoing and helpful nature was always on display.

Kenny enjoyed bowling and old rock and roll music. He was a man of faith, often providing those around him with a pervasive sense of calmness, even in difficult situations.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Phyllis (nee Switzer); daughter and son-in-law, Anna K. (nee Mencl) and Donald E. Wills III.; stepsons, Paul E. (Penny nee Rhine) Clemons, Jr. and Steve T. (Nicole nee Rhine) Clemons; grandchildren, Titus, Levi, Gracelynn, Izabelle, Emma and Shea Clemons; brothers, James “Jim” (Pam) Mencl and Raymond (Sharon) Mencl and several nieces and nephews and many cousins that he loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. Eastman Funeral Home is honored to serve Kenneth’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR06162017