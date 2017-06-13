Jacquelyn A. “Jackie” Helsel

A beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Jackie was born in Chesterhill Penn. to Ardath and John Helsel. Jackie spent most of her young life in Norwalk and was a 1957 graduate of Norwalk High School.

Although a resident of Louisianna, Virginia and New York during her life, she mentioned a life-long love of her hometown and same home in 2009 where her family, friends and high school classmates are.

Known for her love of life and fun spirit, Jackie was strong and young at heard.

She will be greatly missed by those who love her.

She is survived by her son Brian (Joan) Ullman and daughter Laura (Gary) Griffeni, sister Susan Eberly, 15 nieces and nephews who loved her very much and will remember her as a strong, fun-loving person and good friend and neighbor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ardeth Helsel, her sisters Jean Wetty and Connie Buchmer.

At Jackie’s request, no service was held and burial will take place in Philipsburg, Penn. on June 17.

NR06142017