Timothy W. Matthews Sr.

He was born in Sandusky, on May 16, 1957 to the late Norbert Matthews and Betty (Sowards) Riedy.

Tim was employed as a self-employed painter, and semi truck driver and most recently as a school bus driver for the Edison School District. He received several safe driving certificates and was well liked by his co-workers and students. Tim participated in the school bus ROAD-E-O around the country, earning many awards.

He loved hunting, being a member of the North American Hunting Club, camping, and the being in the outdoors. At home taking care of his property in the country, spending time with his family and grandchildren, watching the news on television, especially Fox 8, Tim was a humble man putting his family and everyone else first before himself and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Malinda (Steible) Matthews, to whom he was married 40 years; daughter, Misty (Marcus) Trapp, Bay View; son, Timothy Matthews Jr., Sandusky; grandchildren, Haley Trapp, Lauren Matthews, Titus Matthews, and Kenny Matthews; a great-granddaughter, Milena Trapp; sisters, Diane Fee, Carol (Eric) Bohl, Yvonne (Pete) Maldonado, and Vonda Matthews; brothers, Mike (Dart) Matthews, Doug Matthews, Norbert (Ghula) Matthews and Paul Matthews; step brothers and sisters, Dean Stout, Lee Welch, Debbie Jenkins, Patty Guevara, Rita LeGron, and Danny Jenkins; brother-in-law, James Steible; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Matthews; mother-in-law, Nancy Showalter; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Steible and Larry Fee.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 15, 2017, from 12 P.M. Noon until time of funeral services at 1:30 P.M. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Rev. Wally Gilbert will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Tim’s name may be made to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870 or to Stein Hospice Service 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.toftfh.com.

NR06132017