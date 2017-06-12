Rick Werner

Born Aug. 1, 1947 in Norborne, Mo., he was the son of the late Charles William Brown and Ruby Lucille Deaton Brown and was raised by Warren and Eva Warner.

He was reared and received his education in Norwalk.

Rick proudly served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corp., recipient of two Purple Hearts. He worked in security at Pine Bluff Arsenal until his retirement.

He married Barbara Doss on May 28, 2004 in their home. Rick was a member of a River Road Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Rick preceded in death by two daughters, Gidget Lynn Werner and Karen Sue Werner, one brother, Charles “Chuck” Werner.

Survivors include his loving wife Barbara Werner of Redfield; sons, Matt Werner (Nicky), of Redfield, Steve Werner (Heather), of Elberon, Va., Steve Murray (Emily), of Pea Ridge, Ark., Chris Massanelli (Jennifer), of Sarasota, Fla. and Steven King of Redfield who was like a son; grandchildren, Matthew Werner, Jackson Werner, Eddie Werner, Sierra Massanelli, Lillian Murray, Rebecca Murray, Emma Werner, Holly Werner and Layla King; sisters, Susie Smith (Jim), of Norwalk, Bridgett Carroll (Tim), of Alexander, Debra Barclay, of Alexander; brothers, David Deaton of Searcy and Scott Deaton, of Alexander.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Rison, Ariz. with Brother Tim Carroll officiating.

