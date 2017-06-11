Linda J. Nye

She was born in Sandusky on June 25, 1950 to the late Eugene and Sylvia Maxine (King) Brogle.

Linda was employed by Fannie Farmers and Drug Mart.

She is survived by her daughter, Meggan (Jay) Keefe, Norwalk; son, Tom Gladwell, Sandusky; grandchildren, Lucas Wagner, Isaac Keefe and Emma Keefe; a brother, Bruce Brogle, Milan; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Nye in 2015, her parents; sister, Marsha Stookey; brother, Eugene Brogle, Jr.; and her uncle and aunt, Joe and Frieda Feuerstein.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 6 P.M. until time of memorial services at 7 P.M. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Pastor Ron Cooper will officiate. Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.toftfh.com.

NR06122017