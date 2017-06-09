Shirley A. Tyson

She was born July 26, 1937 in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Harold R. and Florence (Bonecutter) Fletcher, and lived in this area most of her life. Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Norwalk High School, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Norwalk, Ohio. She was a former employee of Norwalk Truck Line, and retired with 30 years of service as a dispatcher for the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Patrol. Shirley was a former Girl Scout Troop Leader, and enjoyed bowling, camping, and vacationing in Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Cleet I.Tyson of Norwalk, Ohio, by her children, Christina A. (Peter Jr.) Amato of Sandusky, Ohio, Kathleen A. (Eric) Aquino of Norwalk, Ohio, and Michael A. (April L.) Tyson of Norwalk, Ohio, by 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren with one soon to be born. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Fletcher.

Friends may call on Monday, June 12, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. in Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. James McClain will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, or to the American Cancer Society, 110501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.