LeRoy Hayes

He was born on Feb. 7, 1927 in Mannington, WV, and has lived in the Berlin Heights area since 1948. He served in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. LeRoy worked as a carpenter for many years. He was a member of the First Congregational UCC in Berlin Heights, the Berlin Heights American Legion, Norwalk VFW, Berlin Twp. Conservation Club, the Lorain County Wood Carvers, and the National Wood Carvers Association. He enjoyed gardening and wood carving.

He is survived by his son Keith “Rusty” (Michele) Hayes, of Berlin Heights, a brother Wilbert, sisters Mabel Phillips, and Evelyn Glover, three grandchildren, Lauren Story, Hillary Bores, and Jillian Hayes two great-grandchildren, Elise and Colton Story, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie (Beaven), parents Jesse and Dollie (Glover), and three brothers Russell, Carlie, and Kenneth.

Friends may call on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral 38 South Street, Berlin Heights, where services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Berlinville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Twp. Conservation Club, Berlin Heights Community Center or the First Congregational UCC in Berlin Heights.