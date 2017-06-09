Brian D. Perkins

Brian grew up in New London and graduated from New London High School in 1995. For the past 7 years he lived in Berlin Heights.

He was a draftsman and designer for Diamond Z Engineering in Cleveland. Brian was a member of the New London Eagles Arie 2869.

Brian is survived by his sisters, Jody (Craig Roberts) Enderby of Berlin Heights and Megan Perkins of Columbus; beloved nephews and niece, Dylan, Dalton and Jordyn. In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Blaine and Mag Hall and Chuck and Gretchen Perkins.

His family will greet friends from 5-8 pm on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in New London. Memorial donations in Brian’s honor can be made to the New London Little League or donor’s favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.