James I. Hale

He was born May 2, 1942 in Rome, Ohio, son of the late Rome and Rebecca (Shepherd) Hale. James worked 33 years at RR Donnelley in Willard and retired in 1997.

James cherished being around his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, playing cards in his earlier years and loved listening to country music.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Melvin) Hale of Greenwich; son, Darrel (Tammy) Hale of Shelby; grandchildren, Jennifer Hale, Joshua Hale, Keisha Carsey, Michael Hale, Cody Hale and Greg Hale; 5 great-grandchildren and sister, Joyce Frisby.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Born); sisters, Dosie Bailey, Lulie Bailey, Jessie Hicks and Eva Hicks and brothers, H.D. Hale, Frank Hale, Joe Hale, Clayton Hale, John Hale and Cleve Hale.

The visitation for James will be held at Eastman Funeral Home in Greenwich from 11 am until the 1 pm service on Friday, June 9, 2017 Pastor Mark Wireman officiating. A burial will follow in the Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in James honor to the family in care of the funeral home. Condolences to his family can be expressed at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.