Etta W. Cornwell

She was born November 18, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Earl S. and Cecelia M. (Bopp) West, and came to this area in 1952 from Medina, Ohio. Etta was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational, Monroeville, Ohio, Althea Chapter #438 Order of the Eastern Stars, Monroeville, Ohio, and Shrine Dendarah Court #10, of Toledo, Ohio.

She retired from the Monroeville Co-op Grain Company in 1988 after 15 years of service, and was a former employee of Seaman McGlean Co. of Monroeville, Ohio.

Etta enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, needlework, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey E. (Barb) Cornwell of Bellevue, Ohio, and Kenneth P. (Sue) Cornwell of Tiffin, Ohio, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.