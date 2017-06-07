Debra Jean Obermeyer

She was born September 27, 1951 in Akron, Ohio and was a 1969 graduate of Bellevue High School. She was a loving woman, who especially enjoyed spending time camping, cooking, spoiling her 10 grandchildren and two dachshunds. She was a spirit filled with joy, and had a heart full of love and kindness. She was always willing to lend a helpful hand to anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Jr. to whom she married June 15, 1974; daughters, Kacey (Kurt) Wheeler, Kristin (Scott) Robenalt and Kyla Ryan; son, Kevin (Jess Bartlett) Obermeyer; grandchildren, Austin, Lilianna, Taylor, Zachary, Amelia, Emersyn, Charlotte, Harper, Ophelia and Kaydence; and father-in-law, Norman Sr.; and mother-in-law, Paula (Clyde) Cunningham; brother-in-law, Samuel (Mary) Artino and their children. Debra is preceded in death by her parents, A.W. Sam Mann and Hope R. Mann.

Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a later date at Fitchville Cemetery.

