logo

no avatar
obituary

Debra Jean Obermeyer

• Today at 6:48 PM

NORWALK — Debra Jean Obermeyer, age 65, longtime resident of Norwalk, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 surrounded by her family at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

She was born September 27, 1951 in Akron, Ohio and was a 1969 graduate of Bellevue High School. She was a loving woman, who especially enjoyed spending time camping, cooking, spoiling her 10 grandchildren and two dachshunds. She was a spirit filled with joy, and had a heart full of love and kindness. She was always willing to lend a helpful hand to anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Jr. to whom she married June 15, 1974; daughters, Kacey (Kurt) Wheeler, Kristin (Scott) Robenalt and Kyla Ryan; son, Kevin (Jess Bartlett) Obermeyer; grandchildren, Austin, Lilianna, Taylor, Zachary, Amelia, Emersyn, Charlotte, Harper, Ophelia and Kaydence; and father-in-law, Norman Sr.; and mother-in-law, Paula (Clyde) Cunningham; brother-in-law, Samuel (Mary) Artino and their children. Debra is preceded in death by her parents, A.W. Sam Mann and Hope R. Mann.

Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a later date at Fitchville Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.