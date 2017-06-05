Roland G. Cooksey

He was born June 6, 1921 in Dennis, Kentucky to Willard and Emma (Hutchinson) Cooksey. On July 23, 1943 he married Josephine (Buffa) Cooksey. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2015.

Roland began his career an as assembly supervisor at C.A. Olsen Manufacturing in Elyria for 18 years. He was employed 16 years at Armstrong Co in Bellevue, beginning as a foreman and moving into management. For ten years he was sole owner of a heating and air conditioning business. Before his retirement, he was property preservation supervisor for 10 years at G.T.E.

He served our country in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Wesson Destroyer in the South Pacific. He survived Japanese Kamikaze attacks to his ship and was present at the Peace Treaty signing in Okinawa Bay. Avid Patriots, he and his wife, Josephine traveled extensively to attend his destroyer reunions and many other Naval events.

Roland also enjoyed hunting, gardening, and was an accomplished carpenter. He was a life member of Bellevue VFW Post 1238 and American Legion Post 46.

Survivors include his son, David R. Cooksey of Bellevue; siblings: Estill (Pat) Cooksey of Bellevue; W. Elwood “Woody” Cooksey of Elyria; Shelby Hall of Elyria; Eloise Griffith of Louisa, Kentucky; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Roland was preceded in death by his siblings: Luella Perkins, Benton Cooksey, Earl Cooksey, Dalton Cooksey, and Landon Cooksey.

Visitation will be 3-6:00pm Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. His funeral will be 11:00am Saturday, June 10, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Jonathan Wight will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Bellevue VFW & American Legion, and Four County Marines. A memorial luncheon will follow burial at the Kemper Residence on West Main Street.

Memorials may be given to Bellevue VFW Post 1238, Bellevue American Legion Post 46, or Immaculate Conception Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com