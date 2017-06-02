He was born October 2, 1954 to Clarence Albert and Beverly B. (Dawson) Stokes. After high school he served our country in the US Navy. He then worked at the Whirlpool Corp for over 25 years. John was a member of the Clyde Eagles and Moose. "Shorty" loved being outdoors; he was an avid motorcycle rider, he enjoyed camping, and loved animals. He was known for raising wolves.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy (Mindy) Stokes of Green Springs; grandchildren: Lilliann, Madilyn, Jessilyn, Gwendolyn, Jamison; and his siblings: Don (Mel) Stokes of Clyde; Leah (Bill) Stine of Clyde; Curt (Marie) Stokes of Akron; and Nita Catterton of Virginia.

John was preceded by his father in 1969 and his mother in 1987.

Private family services will be held. Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home in Clyde is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to Back to the Wild in Castalia.

