Charles Richard Mobley

Charles was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Theresa (nee Bradley), with whom he celebrated his 64th wedding anniversary in April. Charles is survived by his wife and children, Charles M. (Solyra) Mobley of Anchorage, AK, Charlie (Ben) Roberts of New London, Kathleen Mobley of Anchorage, AK, Suzanne (Kevin) Provagna of Medina, OH and Marianne (Michael) Ferguson of Litchfield, OH; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Terry (Dr. Bill) Stewart of Coldwater, MI and Carolyn (Jim) Wetli of Branson, MO.

Charles will be fondly remembered for his quick-witted sense of humor and willingness to help others. He delighted in his grandchildren and family, gardening, woodworking, and problem solving. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He served his country in the United States Army and was also a barber and farmer. He was an entrepreneur and ran his own radiator shop. Charles was a solid patriot and very proud of his country. He was an avid reader and devoured the Wall Street Journal on a daily basis. He loved music, John Wayne westerns, and teasing his family. Charles was a man of many talents and he will be dearly missed.

Friends may call from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London, a Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 18 Park Avenue, New London with Father Kishore Kottana officiating with military honors concluding the Mass. Burial will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery.If desired, memorial contributions can be given to the Fitchville Conservation League, 2623 Jennings Road, New London, Ohio 44851 or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR 06032017