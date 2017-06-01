Corey Barnes

Born on December 10, 1988, he was the son of Richard Barnes and Janet Stanfield. Corey was a 2007 graduate of Wellington High School and the Lorain County JVS, where he studied computer numerical control (CNC).

In 2014 Corey moved to Kentucky where he worked for Martinrea for 3 years. He recently began work for Cleveland City Forge in Wellington as a CNC, a job he really liked and was very talented at. Corey enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, BMX riding, four wheeling, or just about anything he could get dirty doing. He spent many hours tinkering away at cars for friends and family.

Corey would enjoy spending time with his friends, especially impromptu trips across the country. He liked to cook out, making delicious meals on the grill. Corey was known for his sense of humor, his playful nature, and his constant goofing around and teasing. His family will remember his kind heart, they will miss his strong hugs, and readiness to tell those close to him that he loved them.

Corey is survived by his loving parents, Richard Barnes, of New London, and Janet Stanfield, of Lorain; his sister Samantha (Kaleb) Schauder, of Orrville; his special niece and nephew Julian and Zooey; grandmothers Genevieve Stanfield and Beverly Barnes; and his beloved dog Duke.

He was preceded in death by his cousin Michael Murphy, and grandfathers Clyde Stanfield and Willard Barnes.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, June 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main St, Wellington, where services will be held on Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. with Lance Porubsky officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be directed online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.