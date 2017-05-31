Sherry P. King

She was born December 2, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio, to the late William and Idessa (Hennessey) Taylor, and lived in this area most of her life. Sherry was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time on her computer, cooking and baking, spending time with her grandchildren, and was a Cleveland Indians Baseball fan.

Sherry is survived by her children, Veronica (Michael Bleam) West of Norwalk, Ohio, and Rob King of Norwalk, Ohio, and 3 grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, George (Dawn) Taylor of Detroit, Michigan, Lee Taylor of Norwalk, Ohio, Kyle (Frank) Case of Norwalk, Ohio, and Marie (Bob) Boden of Carey, Ohio.

Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. King Jr. in 1991.

Friends called on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Interment was in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the King family. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./