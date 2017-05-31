Marylyn I. Shepherd

SHELBY — Marylyn I. Shepherd, age 84, of Shelby, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 20, 1933 in Medina, Ohio to the late William and Ruth (Brown) Buffington. Marylyn was retired from M.T.D. in Shelby. She loved gardening, traveling, her pets with her favorite being Jazmine and most of all spending time with her loving family.