obituary
Marylyn I. Shepherd
•
Today at 6:30 PM
SHELBY — Marylyn I. Shepherd, age 84, of Shelby, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 20, 1933 in Medina, Ohio to the late William and Ruth (Brown) Buffington. Marylyn was retired from M.T.D. in Shelby. She loved gardening, traveling, her pets with her favorite being Jazmine and most of all spending time with her loving family.
Friends may call on Friday, June 2, 2017 after 5:00 PM at the Messiah House of Prayer in Shiloh, Ohio where a funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 3, 2017 with Pastor Bill Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah House of Prayer in Shiloh. Online condolences may be made to Marylyn's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com