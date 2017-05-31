Linda S. Brummitt

She was born November 11, 1966, in Sturgis, Kentucky, and has been a lifelong area resident. Linda was a former employee of Faulhaber, Inc. of Monroeville, Ohio, and Walmart, Norwalk, Ohio. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was a former member of the Moose Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Dustin (Ashley) Brummitt of Norwalk, Ohio, by her mother, Sue (Lyle) Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, by 3 grandchildren, by her brothers, Eugene (Rebecca) Wilson of Norwalk, Ohio, and Frank (Autumn) Wilson of Norwalk, Ohio, and by her sister, Jessie (Vince) Luzader of Huron, Ohio.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Myles Wilson, Sr., and by her brother, Myles Wilson, Jr.

There will be no calling hours or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brummitt family. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.