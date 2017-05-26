Dorothy M. McFarlin

She was born September 18, 1920 in Sandusky, Ohio, to the late Leo and Mary (Lieb) Lawrence.

Dorothy was a former member of Holy Angels Church in Sandusky, Ohio. She was married to Arthur J. McFarlin in Holy Angels Rectory July 24, 1941 by the late Rev. George Rinkowski. They lived in Sandusky until 1973. They then moved to Fairfield Township and to Norwalk, Ohio, in 1996.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Sharon and LeRoy Leis of Norwalk, Ohio, and Micki and Joe Zaleski of Norwalk, Ohio, and by three sons and daughter in law, Kevin McFarlin of Milan, Ohio, John and Bonnie McFarlin of Attica, Ohio, and Thomas McFarlin of Norwalk, Ohio, by her daughter in law, Charlotte McFarlin of Bay View, Ohio, by 16 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Sartor of Arizona.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. McFarlin in 1996, by her son David “Speed” McFarlin in 1990, and by a grandson, Brian. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Melvin Lawrence in France in 1944, Harvey Lawrence, Wayne Lawrence, and Kenneth Lawrence, and by her sister, Virginia Nesselhauf.

Friends may call on Monday, May 29, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 38 West League Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Interment will be in North Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christie Lane School, 306 South Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR05272017