Bryan E. Hartshorn

He was born Oct. 16, 1969 in Fremont to Gerald and Sandra (Short) Hartshorn. Bryan graduated from Clyde High School in 1989 and was a member of First Missionary Church in Clyde. He enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball games, shooting guns, and watching Youtube videos.

Bryan worked for US Security at Whirlpool as a police officer. He had been an officer in Green Springs, Ohio.

On Nov. 15, 1990, he married Lori (Hatfield) and she survives in Clyde. Also surviving are his children, Bryan A. Hartshorn, Tyler E. Hartshorn and Abby D. Hartshorn, all of Clyde; two grandchildren, Zoey and Carson Hartshorn; his mother, Sandy Hartshorn of Clyde; and his siblings, Kevin (Jodi) Hartshorn of Clyde and Tonya (Wayne) Weiker of Green Springs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald in 2005.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. His funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Missionary Church, 128 Meadow Lane, Clyde, with the Rev. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial will be in Wales Corners Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Stein Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com.

NR05272017