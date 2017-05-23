logo

no avatar
obituary

Jeremy Dale Tuttle

• Today at 6:30 PM

WILLARD — Jeremy Dale Tuttle, 33, of Willard died May 20, 2017 at his home. He was born June 20, 1983 in Columbus, Oh. Jeremy loved to listen to county music attend country concerts and riding his bike. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed helping people.

Jeremy is survived by his father: Roger (Darla Chesser) Tuttle Sr. of Willard and mother: Roberta (Jacobs) Howard of Mansfield. Brother: Robert Tuttle of Jr. of Willard and sister: Christa Tuttle Lane of Willard. Step brother: Matt Chesser of Willard and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, May 26, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, Willard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com