Cory N. Puder

Cory was born in Norwalk, Ohio the son of Carl M. Puder and Rochelle K. (nee Knudsen) Puder-Baker. He had been a lifelong resident of Huron County.

Cory was a 2008 graduate from EHOVE’s Electricity Program and New London High School where he lettered in football and wrestling.

Cory was an accomplished Eagle Scout and had achieved the rank of Sergeant after 5 years in the United States Marine Corps. Cory proudly served 2 tours in Afghanistan with his 2nd Combat Engineering Battalion. He loved hunting, cooking and spending time with family and friends. He had a unique sense of humor and was always putting others ahead of himself.

He is survived by his parents, Carl M. Puder of Clarksfield; Rochelle (Willson) Baker of Fremont; sister, Carrie (Benjamin) Lindsey of Fremont; brothers, Charles C. Puder and Curtis A. Puder of Clarksfield; grandmother, Sandra E. Knudsen; nephew, Austin Lindsey; nieces, Eloise Puder and Madalyn Lindsey; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cory was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles O. and Norma J. Puder and Douglas G. and Roberta A. Knudsen.

A visitation will be held from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in New London where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11 am with Pastor Doug Lang officiating. Burial will follow in Clarksfield Methodist Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations can be made to Madalyn Lindsey, Cory’s baby niece, who continues her liver transplant journey. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

