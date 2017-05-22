Barbara A. Smith

Barbara was a local factory worker, a loving housewife, and mother. She loved to fish, and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert E. Smith, by her children, Bobbie Gallegos, Donald Zeiters, Douglas Zeiters, and David Zeiters, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.