Dora Alley

Dora was born July 30, 1933 in Honeybee, Ky., the daughter of Mance and Lucy (Perkins) Barnett. She lived in this area most of her life.

Mrs. Alley retired from Moore Business forms.

Dora was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her grandchildren were especially precious to her, but all family and friends brought her great joy. Her wonderful stories and delicious fried chicken will be greatly missed. She enjoyed taking small trips and singing in the car over the miles.

Mrs. Alley passed away on the family farm she and her late husband, Milford tenderly cared for many years. They had been able to winter for may seasons in Crystal River, Florida.

On May 9, 2005, her husband, Milford Alley preceded her in death.

Mrs. Alley is survived by her children, Diane (James) Hanna of Bellevue; Karen (Dan) Grimm of Clyde; Theresa (Randy) Davenport of Green Springs; Donna (Ed) McConnell of Sylvania and Timothy (Joyce) Alley of Collinsville, Oklahoma. Twenty one grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, along with her brother, Don (Chalotta) Barnett of Cincinnati, also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Bertie Patrick; Lucille McFarland and Dorothy Hughes; two brothers, Mace Barnett, Jr. and Morris Barnett.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, where the funeral will be on at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Jane Ann Clarke officiating. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery, Clyde.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice, where she and the caregivers developed a special friendship.

