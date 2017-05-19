Karl L. Lenhart

He was born June 23, 1941 in Bloomville to the late Maurice and Anna (Meisner) Lenhart. Karl was a graduate of Bellevue High class of 1959 and was employed at RR Donnelley for 43 years as a case maker. After retirement he provided vehicle transfers for Schaffer Danhoff.

He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Willard where he had a love of comforting people with food, helping with luncheons, as well as volunteered at the Sharing Kitchen through the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tiffin. Karl was also a car and motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of the Car Coddlers Club and a volunteer at Mercy Hospital of Willard.

Mr. Lenhart was married to Rosemary (Predieri) Lenhart, who preceded him in death in 2007, then married Della (Kimmel) Rishty Lenhart, who survives. 3 children: Roberta (Kenneth) King of Attica, Rebecca (Mark Warrington) Garcia of Plymouth, and Brian (Tischa) Lenhart of Norwalk. 3 step children: Elizabeth Dara (Matthew) Bramlett of Beltsville, MD, Rebecca Lynn (Jonathon) Taylor of Johannesburg, South Africa and Jacob Joseph (Laura) Rishty of Tiffin, 10 Grandchildren 3 step grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. 1 sister: Alohoea (Thomas) Lowrey of Bellevue as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: LeRoy Maurice Lenhart.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Lindsey-Foos-Kocher Funeral Services, 295 W. Tiffin Street, Attica with Pastor John Buerger of the First Assembly of God officiating. Burial will be held at the Attica Venice Township Cemetery, Attica. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made the American Cancer Society or First Assembly of God Church through the funeral home.

