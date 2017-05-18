Dan Selzer

He was born on September 18, 1955, in Norwalk, and has lived in the area his entire life. He was a graduate of New London High School, and was a plumber and inventor, holding several patents. He loved golf and was a long drive champion, legendary Northern Pike fisherman, and enjoyed taking money from his golfing buddies.

He is survived by his beloved companion of 11 years Patty Duttry, his three children, Jessica (Jeff) Weaver, of Delaware, Ohio, Becky Selzer, of Vermilion, and Dustin Selzer, of Vermilion, two grandchildren, Ben and Carly, a sister Connie (Winston) Ogle, of Mesa, AZ, a brother Carl, many nieces and nephews, and his ex-wife Terri (Myers) Morelock.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ethelyn (Anderson) Selzer, siblings, Lynn, Dave, and Jim.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am. Pastor Paul Cherry, of the Friendship Community Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Clarksfield Methodist Cemetery on Zenobia Road.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA.

NR05192017