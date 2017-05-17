Richard Elliott Burke

He was born July 31, 1937 in Taylorville, West Virginia, to the late Elliott and Malinda (Ferrell) Burke, and came to this area in 1968 from Cleveland, Ohio. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, and was in the Ohio National Guard for 6 years. He was a member of Eagles Aerie #711 of Norwalk, Ohio, and American Legion Post #547, Monroeville, Ohio. Richard worked for Robin Industries of Cleveland, Ohio, for 43 years. He was a fan of NASCAR, and enjoyed restoring cars.

He is survived by his son, Richard A. (Anita) Burke, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Nicole (Chaz) Smith, Christopher, (Megan Powell) Pratt, and Samantha Pratt (Darren Shepherd), by his great grandchildren, Isabella, Jeremiah, Jaxon, and Korbin, and by his sister, Mary Ann Hamilton, of West Augusta, Virginia. He is also survived by his special caretaker, Betty Hoover, and a special niece, Wanda Lambert. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Burke, in 2010, by his brothers, Billy Burke, and Alex Burke, and by his sisters, Juanita Ellis, and Gladys Burke.

There will be no local services. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home, E. Lynn Rd., Wayne, West Virginia, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Hiarm Justice will officiate. Interment will be in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, West Virginia.

Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./