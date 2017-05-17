Bradley J. Maitland

He was born November 13, 1971 in Sandusky, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. He attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Brad graduated from Monroeville High School in 1990. He was the former owner of Valley Beach, and had been the manager of Baxter’s Drive Thru. He loved to snow ski, spend time with his family, grandchildren, and friends. Brad also enjoyed music, and standing around the camp fire.

He is survived by his wife, Krissy L. (Jameson) Maitland, of Monroeville, Ohio, with whom he has been with since 1989, by his son, Cory J. (Chelsea) Maitland, of Monroeville, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Carson and Addison. He is also survived by his parents, James W. Maitland, of Norwalk, Ohio, Karen (Paul) Lindenberger, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his sisters, Sara Sattler, of Monroeville, Ohio, Amy Long, of Loveland, Colorado, Kelly (Nick) Lanzer, of Brunswick Ohio

. Brad looked up to Gary Long of Norwalk, Ohio, as a father figure for many years.

Friends may call on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1322 Settlement Rd., Norwalk, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, or to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.