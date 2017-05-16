Robert A. (“Bob”) Cesare

Bob was born October 29, 1923, in Dillonvale, Ohio to the late Anthony and Letha (McLeod) Cesare, and moved to the Norwalk area with his wife and two sons in 1960. He was a 1941 graduate of Dillonvale High School and was a private in the U.S. Army during WW II. He was a fireman then an engineer for the Nickel Plate Road and the Norfolk and Western Railway before retiring in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion and had attended the Norwalk First United Methodist Church and the North Fairfield Baptist Church.

Bob was a loving husband, dad and grandpap whose world revolved around his family. He was a talented accordionist and guitarist who enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Erie, vacationing in northern Ontario, scouting deals on collectible musical instruments and spending holidays and special events with his family. Bob’s love of music was inspirational, launching his sons’ lifelong pursuit of music while he graciously opened his home as the main rehearsal site for local Norwalk area rock bands his sons formed in the 1960s. When the music from the basement got so loud that pictures on the walls would rattle, he and his wife, Blanche, would simply go for a drive until rehearsal ended. Bob was also a classic car enthusiast with a penchant for beautiful automobiles. He and Blanche could often be spotted cruising around town in his red 1969 Buick Electra 225 convertible. Bob worked hard and overcame challenges to provide a good life for his family. His gentleness, generosity and humor, the twinkle in his laughing eyes and his love of family will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his two sons, Larry Cesare (Lorene) of Wooster, Ohio and Robert D. Cesare (Patricia) of Akron, Ohio, his three grandchildren, Sasha (Steven Walker) Cesare of Austin, Texas, Nicholas Cesare of Brooklyn, New York and Nina Cesare of Seattle, Washington and his great grandson, Frederick Walker of Austin, Texas. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Blanche B. Cesare, whose passing was only 54 days before his. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Cesare.

Friends may call on Saturday May 20, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Inurnment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens in Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 907 West State Street, Suite A, Fremont, Ohio 43420, to ACC Adult Home Care, 1 North Main Street, P.O. Box 45, Milan, Ohio 44846 or to the donor’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.