Elizabeth A. “Betty” Mathers

She was born April 18, 1946 in Norwalk, ,Ohio, to the late William and Ethel G. (Jenkins) Signs, and lived in this area most of her life. Betty was a member of the Norwalk Salvation Army. She was also a member of Eagles Aerie #711 Auxiliary. Betty was a baby sitter for area families and enjoyed crafting.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Greg Mathers of Norwalk, Ohio, by her children, George (Kim Atherton) Cada of North Fairfield, Ohio, Shane Cada of Crystal River, Florida, and Kathy (Shingo) Matsushima of Honolulu, Hawaii. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, Alex Shupe, Cheyenne Cada, and Koshin Matsushima, by her brother, Donald Signs of Milan, Ohio, and by her sisters, Theresa (David) Joseph of Norwalk, Ohio, and Margaret Boyd of Norwalk, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Casares.

Friends may call on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Major Leonard Boynton will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwalk Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.