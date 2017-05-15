Robert O. Smith

Robert was born in Shiloh on April 15, 1926, son of the late Charles E. and Vera (Strimple) Smith. He served his country during WWII as part of the United States Air Force.

After the service Robert worked at Shelby Bicycle and later retired from AMF as a quality control inspector. He was a member of Ripley Church, Huron County Genealogical Society, First Families of Ohio, National Society of Sons of American Revolution, Honor Flight 202 and the Plymouth American Legion.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, genealogy and sitting in his lawn chair basking in the sun.

Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce (nee Egner); children, Jym Smith of Willard, Roger (Donna) Smith of Greenwich and Linda (Brian) Prater of Willard; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, JoAnne Marvin and brother-in-law, Dick Ross. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Audrey Laser, Jean Wolfe and Verna Ross.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 1 pm until the 2 pm memorial service at Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Road, Greenwich with Pastor Eric Robinson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Edwards Grove Cemetery.

Condolences to his family may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.