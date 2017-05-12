Timothy Joe Reed

He was born on April 28, 1962 in Willard, Ohio to Joe and Pina (Morgan) Reed and had been a lifelong Willard/Plymouth/Shiloh resident. He had been an employee of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (LSC Communications) of Willard for over 30 years and looked forward to retiring at age 55, so he could spend more quality time with his new granddaughter, Lily. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horse races, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered by his encouraging words, his kindness, and his loyalty to friends and family.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with a celebration of life at 4:00 PM. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com