Josephine Linton

She was born September 23, 1923 to Joseph and Mamie (Lapata) Branco. Mrs. Linton was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Bellevue and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1942 and had worked at Bendix, Akron Candy Company, GE, and the cafeteria at ICS.

On June 21, 1947 she married John A. Linton. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2011. She is survived by her children, Jeannine (Denny) Bergeman of Port Clinton and Eugene (Michelle) Linton of Wooster; grandchildren: Ryan (Bethany) Bergeman; Kara (Brad McMonigal) Bergeman; Nathan Linton; Elizabeth (Dave) Ryan; and Julie (Aaron) McClain; great-grandchildren: Oliver Linton; Taylor Grace Bergeman; and Malory Ryan Bergeman; and siblings: Eva Belfiore of California; Joseph (Marge) Branco of Louisiana; and Dorothy (Tom) Adams of Bellevue.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: George (Shirley) Branco, James (Ida) Branco, and Mary (Al) Mason; and her brother-in-law, Charles Belfiore.

Visitation will be 4:00 -7:00pm Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia Street, Bellevue. The Rosary will be recited at 3:30pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Her funeral mass will be Monday, May 15, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church, Bellevue with Rev. Jonathan Wight officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Church or Stein Hospice.

